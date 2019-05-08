<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he wants Real Madrid target Christian Eriksen to remain in London, according to report.

Real Madrid is expected to carry out major revamp and many familiar faces at the Santiago Bernabeu are expected to leave this summer and the club is willing to add new stars to the team.

“I don’t talk about rumours,” the Argentine said. “Eriksen is a player we want to keep.”

Real Madrid also keen on signing Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Jovic in a bid to restructure the squad ahead of the coming season.