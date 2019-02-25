



Mauricio Pochettino has been left facing a touchline ban after being hit with an FA charge after his bust-up with referee Mike Dean.

Pochettino has been charged with two counts of improper conduct after clashing with Dean and his officials at the end of Tottenham’s game with Burnley on Saturday.

Tottenham boss Pochettino was incensed after the game as he and his assistant Jesus Perez angrily confronted Dean with the row carrying on into the tunnel.

The FA statement said: “Mauricio Pochettino has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3 following the game against Burnley on Saturday [23 February 2019].

“It is alleged the Tottenham Hotspur manager’s language and/or behaviour at the end of the fixture – both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area – amounted to improper conduct.

“He has until 18:00 on 28 February 2019 to respond to the charge.”