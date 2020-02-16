<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers would be the leading candidates to take over at Manchester City should Pep Guardiola decide to quit this summer.

City were given a two-year suspension from the Champions League on Friday after Uefa found them guilty of “serious breaches of FFP regulations”.

That has sent the reigning Premier League champions into crisis mode with players being called to an emergency meeting on Saturday where the club tried to ease fears from the squad.





An exodus of the playing staff is expected come the end of the season and there could also be a departure in the dugout as well.

Guardiola is known to be obsessed with winning the Champions League again and could look to leave once the current campaign is over in order to try and claim Europe’s top prize.

The Telegraph say that should Guardiola opt to leave a year early than expected, City will aim to hire either Mauricio Pochettino or Brendan Rodgers.

Pochettino is currently out of work having been sacked by Tottenham in November while Rodgers has only recently signed a new long-term deal at Leicester.