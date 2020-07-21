



Former Nigeria women national team assistant coach Maureen Madu has stated that the Africa women champions league is an exciting development and one that will hand the opportunity for the players in the Nigerian women football league to further showcase themselves to the rest of the continent.

Madu speaking in a chat with newsmen said the competition is long overdue to have women also take their trade-in club football to the continental scene just like their men counterpart. She added that the competition when it gets underway will create more awareness for women football in Africa.





“it’s a very big opportunity for the players to showcase themselves and also it will create a very big awareness of women clubs. It’s what they have been clamouring for. The men are playing champions league, I think it’s a welcome development for the women also to play a championship like that.”