Juventus are on the verge of completing the sale of goalkeeper Mattia Perin to Portuguese champions Benfica.

After just one year in Turin, the 26-year-old has departed for Lisbon to put the final touches to the deal.

Sky Sport Italia report that he will undergo a medical in the Portuguese capital on Thursday, when the move is expected to be finalised.

Benfica will pay €2m up front to take Perin on loan for the coming campaign before exercising a mandatory €10m purchase option.

In addition, defender João Ferreira will move in the other direction, with the Portugal underage international joining the Italian champions.

Perin made just nine appearances in his solitary season in Turin, unable to wrest the starting gloves from Wojciech Szczęsny.