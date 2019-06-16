<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Matthijs de Ligt is almost certain to leave Ajax this summer, but his next destination remains a mystery.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Barça had initially seemed like the Dutchman’s most likely move while there were also reports several weeks ago which suggested he was very close to a switch to Old Trafford.

More recent theories have claimed De Ligt is now set to join PSG and Dutch outlet De Telegraaf even reported over the weekend that the player’s girlfriend and mother have even been spotted in the French capital.

Meanwhile, Italian outlet Tuttosport say Juventus are about the step up their pursuit of the centre-back by sending sporting director Pavel Nedvěd to negotiate with Mino Raiola.

But if it were up to De Ligt’s father-in-law – who just so happens to be former Ajax defender Keje Molenaar – there is only one place the teenager would end up.

“De Ligt is on vacation, nothing is going to happen now. He is far away,” Molenaar told NH Sportcafé.

“Barça is a beautiful club, that is still my view. That you can play football with Messi would be an important motivation for me.

“But he has other people for advice. His agent, his parents and Barry Hulshoff. Those are his advisers.”

Interesting thing to say. Is it a hint about where De Ligt will end up, or merely a smokescreen?