New Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has revealed his surprise at not being picked for their opening game of the season away at Parma on Saturday.

The Old Lady got their title defence off to the perfect start with a 1-0 with Giorgio Chiellini netting the only goal of the game.

De Ligt was an unused substitute and the Dutch starlet has reflected on what turned out to be a disappointing day for him personally.

“As you can imagine, obviously I would have preferred to play today,” he told AD.

“I didn’t have the chance to understand anything during training regarding my position or not, it was unexpected, but obviously, I respected the decision of the coach.

“I must also be realistic. I am still in the process of being assimilated, here in Italy and the pair that played, Bonucci and Chiellini, has long been considered the strongest central defensive pair in the world.

“It is not at all obvious playing your debut, I will have to conquer my place by myself this season.”

Next up for Juventus is a mouth-watering clash against Napoli.