Matteo Darmian wants to leave Manchester United even if Antonio Valencia and Diogo Dalot are ruled out for the start of the season.

Darmian captained United against AC Milan on Wednesday with Valencia and Dalot, who joined the club in June, both sidelined through injury.

Manager Jose Mourinho said Valencia will miss the start of the season with a calf injury and has ruled Dalot out until September while he recovers from a knee problem.

That would create an opening for Darmian, but he said he has given up hope of becoming a regular under Mourinho and is determined to leave.

“I don’t think the injury of Antonio is a big injury. I don’t know how long he needs to stay out, but at the moment he is the captain, he’s first choice,” Darmian said. “I want to play more regularly. Last season, I didn’t play much — that’s my objective and my ambition. That’s why I spoke with the manager and also with the club about my future.

“I want to leave but we will see what happens because we don’t know.”

Mourinho said at the end of last season that Darmian was in his plans for the new campaign, but after talks, the manager has reluctantly agreed the right-back can leave as long as the club receive the right offer.

ESPN reports that Juventus and Inter Milan have both registered their interest but have yet to come up with an acceptable proposal.

When asked if a return to Serie A was his first choice, Darmian said, “It’s an option. Yes, probably.”

He added: “We will see what happens. Honestly, I’m waiting. If I stay, I stay and I do what I did up until now. If I go, it is because the offer that another team makes will be good.

“To play for probably the best club in the world is a good thing, and for me, it’s an honour to play here and play for Manchester United. But we have to take decisions in our life and this is my decision.”

Darmian, who has a year left on his contract and the option of another 12 months, arrived in a £12.7 million move from Torino in 2015. He has made 85 appearances but was restricted to just five Premier League starts last season.

The Premier League transfer window will close on Aug. 9 but Italian clubs can sign players until Aug. 17, the day before their season starts.

Darmian was given the armband against boyhood club Milan on Wednesday — the first time he captained United.

“It was an honour for me and I’m very happy,” he said after the penalty shootout victory at the StubHub Center. “It was probably because we played against my old team. We played well and we have to keep working to be ready for the start of the season.”