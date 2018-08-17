Jose Mourinho expects Matteo Darmian to remain at Manchester United, with the Italian transfer window set to close on Friday.

Darmian was told he could leave United earlier this summer and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis admitted the Serie A club were interested in the defender.

United also signed 19-year-old full-back Diogo Dalot from Porto for £19m this summer.

But Mourinho is pleased Darmian is set to be a United player when the 7pm (UK time) deadline passes in Italy on Friday.

“I don’t think he will go,” Mourinho said ahead of facing Brighton on Sunday.

“He cannot have any bad feeling towards us because we opened the door for him in case his desire was to go.

“But it looks like it’s not going to end in a transfer. For me it’s good news he’s staying.”

Darmian deputised for captain Antonio Valencia in the win over Leicester City in United’s opening Premier League game this season.

Valencia returned to full training on Friday but is not ready to play against Brighton this weekend, Mourinho confirmed.

“He [Darmian] is always an option for us, he’s always a reliable player,” said Mourinho.

“We know that he always does a job for the team – right-back, left-back, starting player, on the bench – he does it.

“He’s a fantastic professional. He’s loved by the group for his human nature.”