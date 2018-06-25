Mats Hummels is fit to return for Germany in Wednesday’s make-or-break World Cup clash against South Korea while midfielder Sebastian Rudy is set to miss out with a broken nose.

Rudy had a minor operation on Sunday after the defensive midfielder broke his nose in Saturday’s last-gasp 2-1 group stage win over Sweden, which gave Germany renewed hope of progress.

Centre-back Hummels is back in training after a neck injury kept him out of the win against Sweden and is expected to face the South Koreans in Kazan.

“Sebastian has had an operation and we are considering whether he will wear a mask, but we are assuming he won’t play,” said Germany assistant coach Marcus Sorg on Monday.

“Mats is fully fit again and will be available on Wednesday.”

Germany, who lost their opener in Russia to Mexico, need to beat South Korea by a two-goal margin to be sure of reaching the last 16.

Both Germany and Sweden have three points in Group F, while Mexico have six. South Korea are winless after defeats in their opening two games.

Joachim Loew’s team are fighting to avoid becoming the first German side to exit a World Cup at the first-round stage since 1938.