Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic says he still watches videos of former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes to help him improve.

The Croatia midfielder joined Chelsea on loan during the summer as part of the deal which saw Thibaut Courtois sign for Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old, who is vying for a regular place in Maurizio Sarri’s midfield alongside N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, says he looks to Old Trafford legend Scholes, among others, for inspiration.

“Every player has to be himself – but for me Scholes was one of the best ever,” he told The Sun.

“He was amazing. I still enjoy watching his videos on YouTube. Sometimes I go home and watch him to learn something new.

“He had everything, he was the modern midfielder – scoring goals, defending well, tackling. I don’t copy anybody but I do like to watch Scholes. I also watch other players to see what I can do better.

“Players like Luka Modric and Andres Iniesta, too.”

Kovacic admits the one area in his game he needs to work on is goalscoring, having only scored eight goals for club and country over the past three seasons.

“That is the problem in my career, I have not scored enough – and it’s something I need to improve on,” he said.