<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mateo Kovacic has revealed Chelsea tactics ahead of next season, the Croatian midfielder said the Blues manager Frank Lampard is planning to play a fast and aggressive brand of football.

‘I think everybody knows Frank quite well,’ said Kovacic.

‘I am getting to know him now and he seems really nice person and he has clear ideas and the team knows what he wants. He wants us to be aggressive, to be an aggressive team and to play good football.

‘He wants us to be aggressive, when we have the ball to play quick with the ball, and when we don’t have the ball to recover it fast, it’s his type of play, like he was when he was a player, so he wants it to be like that as a coach as well.’

The former Real Madrid star also praised the club legend, Kovacic said: ‘It’s amazing to have a club legend as the coach but it’s also quite tough because training has been intense. But the players are enjoying it. I look forward to learning what I can from him. I want to make him proud and have a good season. We are looking forward to training hard and to having a successful this year under him.

Kovacic will be fighting for places in central midfield with N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater.