Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovačić has dropped a big hint that Eden Hazard is on his way in the summer.

It has, of course, been widely speculated for some time that the Belgian will depart at the end of the season to join Real Madrid.

The Croatian is currently on loan at Stamford Bridge from Los Blancos, who he believes would welcome Hazard’s acquisition.

Although he wouldn’t be drawn on whether it will happen, he did warn the Blues faithful to respect Hazard’s decision.

“Eden is a great guy, an amazing player and would be important for any club,” Kovačić said, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“For Chelsea, he is the most important player but in the end it his decision so everybody should respect that.

“It is on him now. He has had amazing years at Chelsea and this one has also been great.

“Let’s see what he will do.”

The pair could be reunited at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu if Hazard does indeed make the anticipated transfer.