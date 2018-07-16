Nigeria-born Sammy Ameobi has said he hopes to be more consistent for English Championship side Bolton Wanderers as the new season approaches after he scored the winner in a 2-1 win over FC Halifax at the weekend.

The 26-year-old winger also said he hopes his team will improve ahead of the season.

Former Newcastle United ace Ameobi shone against FC Halifax and netted the winner in the 58th minute.

“We played with good intensity. I want to be more consistent this season,” he said.

“Scoring goals and creating goals are what I am looking forward to.

“Hopefully I can build on this, it’s going to be a tough season, but we have to work on our fitness and get ready for the start of the season.”

He scored four goals in 35 games last season.