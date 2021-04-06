



Juan Mata feels he still has much to offer Manchester United. The veteran is off-contract at the end of this season.

The Spaniard told the UTD Podcast: “Of course, I heard much about him as a player. About that goal, about the many goals. So we had a meeting between us, the team, and they said: ‘Listen, it’s probable that Ole’s going to come. He’s going to take care of the team until the end of the season. He’s coming from Molde in Norway.’

“As soon as he came in, you could see the positivity. You could see the Manchester United DNA. He knew everyone, he felt like a proper United fan, and he was happy and smiley and full of energy. Until today. So we stay with him, and I think that’s a good sign of things going okay.





“I feel young, honestly, in my body and in my mind, but obviously I’ve been playing in the club, and in English football and professionally for 12-13 years now, and so that gives me the experience to – especially in difficult situations – behave in a certain way or give advice to the youngsters or something like that, and I think he values that also.

“Me, as a player, what I can give on the pitch, but also that I will try my best off the pitch for the new players that come.”