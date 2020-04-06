<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former President Massimo Moratti has claimed Inter are entitled to dream of bringing Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi to the Giuseppe Meazza.

The former chief, who once brought Ronaldo from Barcelona to Milan, believes the Nerazzurri can dream big and has predicted ‘strange things’ to happen in 2020.

“I don’t think it’s a forbidden dream at all. Maybe it wasn’t even before this misfortune,” he told Radio Rai. “Messi is at the end of his contract and it would certainly be attempted to bring him home.





“I don’t know if this situation will change anything, but I think we will see strange things at the end of the year.”

Lautaro Martinez has been linked with a move to Camp Nou this summer and Moratti pointed out that the Argentine starlet could end up in an exchange deal with the Blaugrana, maybe even for Messi to come in the opposite direction.

“He is a very good lad, he cares about his career,” Moratti said. “But, as I said before, we have to see if it’s part of an operation for bigger players like Messi.”