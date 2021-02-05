Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has praised new manager Thomas Tuchel’s fresh tactics on the team.

The Blues picked up another impressive league win, battling for a 1-0 success away to Tottenham on Thursday.

The result gives Chelsea a clear chance at finishing in the top four, and Mount believes they are very difficult to beat with the system Tuchel has implemented so far.


Chelsea played with a back three and wing-backs against the Spurs.

Mount told BT Sport on the system change: “That’s obviously a positive for us and it makes it difficult for any team to play against so we’re obviously working on it day-in, day-out in training, different formations, different tactics.

“We’re just focused on getting better and better and getting those wins.”

