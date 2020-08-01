



Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has spoken of his admiration for Arsenal defender David Luiz ahead of today’s FA Cup final.

Luiz left Chelsea last summer and will face many of his former teammates today at Wembley.

Mount said, “He was always great with the young players. I have a picture of us when I was 13 years old. He came over to see us play. I’ve always looked up to him.





“The season when I came back in pre-season, I talked to him. He has so much experience. I’ve learned a lot and I’m getting along well with David. We talk to each other from time to time.

“I do not remember when he last wrote to me, but I think it was after a victory, or where I scored, where he wrote: ‘Well done, just keep going’. I look forward to meeting him.”