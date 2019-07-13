<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Liverpool centre-back Martin Škrtel confirmed that he spoke with Rangers over a potential summer move.

The 34-year-old is currently a free agent after he allowed his Fenerbahçe contract to run out after three years at the club.

“There are offers but I’m not in a hurry to choose my new team. I have some criteria and I have to be patient.

“My agent made interviews with Basaksehir, Fenerbahçe, Parma, Olympiacos, and Glasgow Rangers. But I can’t say anything more for now.”

The move is highly unlikely now as Rangers are closing in on a €4m deal for Swedish centre-back Filip Helander, which would be their most expensive signing since Nikica Jelavic in 2010.