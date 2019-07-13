Former Liverpool centre-back Martin Škrtel confirmed that he spoke with Rangers over a potential summer move.
The 34-year-old is currently a free agent after he allowed his Fenerbahçe contract to run out after three years at the club.
“There are offers but I’m not in a hurry to choose my new team. I have some criteria and I have to be patient.
“My agent made interviews with Basaksehir, Fenerbahçe, Parma, Olympiacos, and Glasgow Rangers. But I can’t say anything more for now.”
The move is highly unlikely now as Rangers are closing in on a €4m deal for Swedish centre-back Filip Helander, which would be their most expensive signing since Nikica Jelavic in 2010.
