Martin Ødegaard has revealed that he is still in contact with Real Madrid but wants to remain with Real Sociedad until the end of his two-year loan.

The Norwegian playmaker was signed by Los Blancos four years ago when he was just 16, but has since been farmed out to Heerenveen and Vitesse in Eredivisie and Real Sociedad.

But the 20-year-old has been sensational for La Real this time around, leading to claims that Real Madrid could recall Ødegaard in January, just six months into his 18 month loan.

The attacker has admitted that he is in contact with his parent club, but wants to stay in the Basque country for the time being.

“I am in contact with Real Madrid, as sometimes they write to me to tell me how they see me,” he told Eurosport Norway.

“They have congratulated me and praised my good start in the league.

“They have told me that they are happy with me.

“The idea is to respect [the loan deal],” he said.

“I am happy at the team, and so I want to continue here until my two years end.”