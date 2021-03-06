



Arsenal legend Martin Keown says struggling Liverpool will have their hands full when they come up against Fulham’s frontline that has Ademola Lookman and Josh Maja.

The Reds will hope to halt their current poor form which has seen them lose five consecutive home games.

On their part, Fulham have been impressive lately and were unlucky not to come out with something against Tottenham last time out.

And Keown believes Scott Parker’s attacking third have enough to inflict more miseries on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

“Fulham’s forward line has enough invention in it to trouble Liverpool on Sunday, and they will be looking out for those balls from Andersen,” he wrote on his column on Daily Mail.

“I like Lookman’s directness and his change of pace, which can be devastating for defenders. Ivan Cavaleiro is a tricky customer when running at you, and Josh Maja links up well and was unfortunate not to get his first Craven Cottage goal on Thursday.





“Ruben Loftus-Cheek has more of a free role, operating between the lines and picking up pockets of space behind the opposition midfield.

“Aleksandar Mitrovic is becoming Parker’s go-to 70th minute substitution when it’s time for them to get the ball in the box.

“This team has gone through a real transformation. Only two players from the XI who faced Tottenham on Thursday started their opening game of the season against Arsenal: Reed and Cavaleiro.

“There is a unique spirit among Fulham and their army of loanees. Parker has each and every one of them fighting for him and the club, even though they don’t technically belong to them. I’m not looking at any of these players and thinking they don’t belong in the Premier League. They will be hungry to inflict a sixth straight home defeat on Liverpool on Sunday.”