With Kevin Trapp rumoured to be leaving PSG this summer, Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka’s name has been swirling around the internet linking him with a move to the French champions.

The 30-year-old put an end to those rumours on Monday, revealing that he’s extremely happy at St. James’ Park.

“Social media networks are dangerous. I saw pictures of me suggesting my presence at Paris airport. It’s completely wrong. If you look closely at the picture and the signs behind me, it’s in Slovakia, where I come from.

“It made me laugh. I have a contract here and I am happy here. I never thought of leaving Newcastle. I am ready to start the new season here.

“What will happen next, it does not depend on me. I’m just trying to get ready on the field.”

Dúbravka also explained that the reason why he was left out of Newcastle’s pre-season matches against Hibs and Preston North End was simply a matter of rotation.

“That was the truth. It was the plan to see the other goalkeepers, to see what was going to happen if I would not be able to play.

“Hopefully, I will be in the starting line-up against Arsenal.

“I was not even thinking about it. They explained to me what was the way and how to play, and they wanted to see the other goalkeepers.

“I accepted that. I was training pretty hard. I was trying to do the best. I want to be on the pitch. They get a chance to show themselves, and I was trying to show myself.”

Newcastle will kick off their Premier League campaign this Sunday when they host Arsenal.