



Martin Braithwaite is likely to leave Barcelona in the summer transfer window, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 29-year-old striker joined Blaugrana from Leganes as an emergency signing in February after Barça had suffered long-term injuries to the likes of Luis Suárez and Ousmane Dembélé.

However, it now looks like the former-Middlesbrough man is set to leave Camp Nou.





The report states that the club have had their use out of the Danish international and are now looking to receive a return on the reported €18m they paid for him.

Braithwaite made just 11 appearances for Barça during the second half of the season, starting just four of those games.

He was Leganes’ top goalscorer with six goals before his departure, and the club were relegated following the 2-2 draw with Real Madrid on Sunday.