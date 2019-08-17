<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Marseille wasted a penalty on Saturday before finishing the match clinging to a 0-0 Ligue 1 draw at Nantes.

For both teams the stalemate yielded a first point of the young season.

Marseille had a chance to score their first goal of the campaign after VAR detected a handball in the home box in the 31st minute. But Argentine striker Dario Benedetto, Marseille’s marquee summer signing, smashed the penalty kick high over the bar.

The home team took control in the second half and finished the match besieging the Marseille goal.

Nantes managed a total of 19 shots, six of them on target. Marseille totalled nine, only two on target.

Last weekend, Marseille opened the season with an embarrassing 2-0 home defeat to Reims while Nantes lost away to last season’s runner’s up, Lille.