Roma's Kevin Strootman

Kevin Strootman’s five-year stint at Roma has come to an end on Tuesday with the Dutchman joining Olympique de Marseille in a deal worth €25 million.

L’OM unveiled their new acquisition with an elaborate Fortnite-themed video that sees “The Flying Dutchman” paraglide in, pick up a cache of kit and then take out an enemy with a well-placed shot.

Strootman missed nearly two entire seasons with multiple cruciate knee injuries but that hasn’t stopped his former Giallorossi coach Rudi Garcia, now in charge at Marseille, from taking the plunge.

Indeed, the 28-year-old Netherlands international has signed a five-year contract at the Stade Velodrome.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR