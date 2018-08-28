Kevin Strootman’s five-year stint at Roma has come to an end on Tuesday with the Dutchman joining Olympique de Marseille in a deal worth €25 million.

L’OM unveiled their new acquisition with an elaborate Fortnite-themed video that sees “The Flying Dutchman” paraglide in, pick up a cache of kit and then take out an enemy with a well-placed shot.

“Let's announce our next signing quietly” – or not 🍊#KevinEstOlympien pic.twitter.com/1EOSvts7Me — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) August 28, 2018

Strootman missed nearly two entire seasons with multiple cruciate knee injuries but that hasn’t stopped his former Giallorossi coach Rudi Garcia, now in charge at Marseille, from taking the plunge.

Indeed, the 28-year-old Netherlands international has signed a five-year contract at the Stade Velodrome.