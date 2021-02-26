



Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah is being encouraged to join Bayern Munich.

Olympique Marseille academy chief and caretaker coach Nasser Larguet says Salah should move to the world champions.

He told ON Time Sport: “Salah is currently one of the best players in the world.





“I hope he will join Bayern Munich because they have several stars who can help him. I love Liverpool very much and I am sad for their recent poor results.

“I think the fact of not having recruited last summer affected the team.”