Neymar is happy at Paris Saint-Germain and is not considering leaving the club after just one season, according to his team-mate Marquinhos.

The Brazilian’s debut term at Parc des Princes was cut short by a metatarsal injury, and he was on the sidelines when PSG were eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid.

Madrid have in turn been heavily linked with the ex-Barca star, who clashed with Edinson Cavani at the start of his career in France over penalty duties.

But Marquinhos insists that the notion of leaving is not one that is troubling the striker right now after president Nasser Al-Khelaifi stated he is “2000 per cent” sure the forward will not move in the next transfer window.

“I have the feeling that Neymar will stay. You heard the president. I think he’ll stay,” Marquinhos stated to Canal Footclub on Sunday.

“We never believed in him leaving. And we never discussed it between us.

“Maybe there were some times where he had trouble adapting, but we, the coach and the players, tried to manage that. But we never spoke about a departure.”

While Neymar has not featured in competitive action since February, his injury disrupted a wonderful start to life at PSG at least on the pitch.

The Brazilian smashed 19 goals in 20 Ligue 1 games, as well as recording another 13 assists, while in all competitions he racked up 29 strikes and 17 assists in just 30 outings.