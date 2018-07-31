One-time Super Eagles invitee Marouf Yusuf has quit Egyptian giants Zamalek for Saudi Arabia club Al-Fateh FC.

The transfer fee was 270,000 pounds.

Yusuf has a great left foot and his versatility has seen him play in various defensive positions besides his more familiar role as a defensive midfielder.

The 25-year-old Yusuf joined Zamalek in July 2014 and his contract with ‘The White Knights’ was to have expired next year.

He moved to Egyptian club El Shorta from Kwara United in January 2011.