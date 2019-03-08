



Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini has announced his retirement from international football after winning 87 senior caps.

The 31-year-old, who left Manchester United for Chinese club Shandong Luneng last month, revealed his decision on his official Twitter account on Thursday evening.

“After 12 years of representing Belgium at the highest level, I have decided to retire from senior international football,” he said.

“It has not been an easy decision for me and not one I take lightly. However, I feel that the time is right for me to step down and allow the next generation of Belgian players to continue this very successful period in Belgian football history.

“It has been an honour to represent my country 87 times and to be part of two World Cups and a European Championship campaign for Belgium.

“I have many amazing memories with the Red Devils from my debut in 2007 to last year’s World Cup in Russia, and I am very proud Belgium is currently number one in FIFA’s world rankings.

“I want to thank all those who have been part of my international career, especially my team-mates, many of whom will be friends for life, and all the coaches I have worked with. I would like to also thank all the Belgian fans who have travelled the world to support us.

“I wish the manager and the squad every success for the upcoming European qualifiers. Thank you Belgium.”