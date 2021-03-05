



Cologne manager Markus Gisdol is happy to be working with Emmanuel Dennis and has vowed to get the best out of the striker.

Dennis has struggled since joining Cologne on loan from Belgian Pro League champions Club Brugge in January.

The Nigeria international has failed to register a goal in five league appearances and was substituted at half-time during last weekend’s 5-1 away defeat to champions Bayern Munich.





However, Gisdol believes the 23-year-old will hit top form soon and perform better than he has done.

“You shouldn’t leave a player on the outside on the basis of one or two weaker games. He has trained well,”the tactician told a news conference on Friday.

Cologne will host Werder Bremen in their next Bundesliga game at the RheinEnergie Stadium on Saturday.

Gisdol’s side currently occupy 14th position on the table with 21 points from 23 games.