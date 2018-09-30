West Ham captain Mark Noble says a team effort made victory over Manchester United possible on Saturday.

The Hammers pilled the pressure on Jose Mourinho with a 3-1 success at the London Stadium.

Felipe Anderson’s first West Ham strike, Viktor Lindelof’s own goal and Marko Arnautovic’s effort secured the three points for Manuel Pellegrini’s men.

Marcus Rashford did half the deficit for the visitors but they were unable to mount a comeback as West Ham secured a third win in four games having lost their opening four matches of the campaign.

“It’s a great feeling,” Noble said, according to the club’s official website.

“It’s not only the result but also the way we played against a set of world-class players.

“It’s a credit to the team. Our confidence is high. We really wanted to win.

“Manchester United are fantastic, and a bit of magic from their team can change the game.

“The way we defended was fantastic. Zabaleta was fantastic. The two centre-halves and Arthur were brilliant. Our all-round team performance was brilliant.”

Though substitute Rashford’s goal did give United hope, the game was settled when Noble played in Arnautovic and the Austrian steered the ball past David de Gea.

Arnatovic missed last weekend’s draw with Chelsea and only returned to training on Wednesday but pulled through to play a vital role in the win.

“Marko has been injured so he’s only had a couple of full days training,” the skipper added.

“He is a fantastic football player and a player we need. For him to play like that, with a couple of days training, is incredible.

“When you put him through like that at 2-1, you know he’s going to finish it.

“He’s such a good footballer. To have those three up front is dangerous.

“We saw Robert Snodgrass come on as well, and the way he works, he has so much quality. It’s a good time for the club.”