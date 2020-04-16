<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Manchester United goalkeeper, Mark Bosnich, is confident that Paul Pogba will stay put and bolster the resurgent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side after fully recovering from injury.

Rumours have had it that the France international could move away from Manchester United and rejoin his former club Juventus or switch to Real Madrid at the end of this season, but Bosnich believes that the midfielder will be a big hit in Solskjaer’s team, especially playing alongside the resourceful Bruno Fernandes.

“If I had to put money on it right now, I think he will stay, I really do,” Bosnich told Stats Perform.

“If you’ve got a player in the dressing room, regardless of whether it’s Paul Pogba or Paul Smith, you let them go in the most amicable way possible.

“There’s no use carrying someone who doesn’t want to be in your club because it affects their performance and it can start toaffect the performances of people around them.”





Bosnich added: “There’s no doubting [Pogba is] a world-class player. I watched him live at the World Cup in 2018 and I thought he was phenomenal.

“With the arrival of Fernandes and the team winning and playing well, it makes a huge difference.

“If he [Pogba] can come back and play to his full potential, that is fantastic news not only for him and Fernandes but for Manchester

United and all their supporters.”

On Fernandes signing, Bosnich said: “He’s a superb signing. Anyone who had followed him at Sporting would have seen what a top player he was. Even if you didn’t watch that many games in Portugal, you looked at the stats – his goals and assists.

“I don’t think anyone in their wildest dreams imagined he would settle so quickly. But it’s great for him, great for the club and great for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I’m really happy for the player and for the club and really looking forward to them coming back.”