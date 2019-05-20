<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mario Mandzukic rescued a draw in Massimiliano Allegri’s final home game as Juventus head coach, coming off the bench to score the equaliser as the champions drew 1-1 with Atalanta.

Mandzukic slid in at the far post to meet Juan Cuadrado’s cross and send the ball through the legs of visiting goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, denying Atalanta a victory that would have left them on the brink of qualification for next season’s Champions League.

What was billed as Allegri’s farewell party, and also featured a final appearance at Allianz Stadium for the retiring Andrea Barzagli, failed to provide the home crowd with too many reasons to celebrate, their team failing to win for a fourth consecutive match.

They also ended the game down to 10 men after substitute Federico Bernardeschi was shown a straight red card late in the second half for a dangerous sliding challenge on Musa Barrow.

While a disappointing result in his home farewell will not tarnish Allegri’s legacy, the way Juventus’ form has dipped at the end of this campaign will make his departure easier to swallow for supporters after five trophy-laden years with him at the helm.