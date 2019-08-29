<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mario Mandžukić has been rumoured with a move away from Juventus all summer, but it appears that he will be staying with the Italian outfit after all.

According to Goal, the 33-year-old will remain in Turin despite heavy interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are going through a bit of a crisis with both Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappé set for a three-to-four week spell on the sidelines, but the Croatian will not be moving to France as he will wait until the January window to decide his future.

Mandžukić was not named to Juve’s Champions League squad, with the Italians opting to use Gonzalo Higuaín, Paulo Dybala, and Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack.

Though the eight-time defending Scudetto champions were willing to offload Mandžukić this summer, the player has opted to stay to ponder his future until the middle of the season.

The Italian window closes on 2 September, so the French champions still have time to convince him to make the switch in the coming days.