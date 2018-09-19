Mario Gotze has said that it is his aim to start on a regular basis for Borussia Dortmund, having found himself peripheral to the Bundesliga side in the opening weeks of the season.

The 26-year-old has experienced football at the very highest level and scored the World Cup-winning goal in 2014 as Germany beat Argentina 1-0 after extra-time in the final. Since then, however, he has struggled with injury and form, and his first start this term only came in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Bruges in the Champions League.

Gotze’s fall from grace has seen him targeted by critics in the media, with Germany legend Lothar Matthaus instructing the player to move on for the good of his career.

He has been defended by those inside BVB but he has now dropped a hint that he could be ready to pay heed to those of say he needs more time on the pitch.

“My desire is always to play, and that will never change, I’ve experienced too much and had too much success,” the former Bayern Munich man said after the late victory in Belgium.

Gotze managed an hour in Bruges before being replaced and was not content with what he produced on the field.

“Of course I didn’t play my best game, but I’ve got confidence in myself that will always be there,” he asserted.

If head coach Lucien Favre refused to comment on “any individual displays”, team-mate Marco Reus was happy to chip in with his take on his team-mate.

“He’s an important player for us because he’s got great skills, and I’m sure we’ll see them this season,” he affirmed.

Dortmund, who have won two and drawn three of their opening league matches this term, travel to Hoffenheim for a Bundesliga match on Saturday, while their next outing in Europe comes at home against Monaco on October 3.