Mario Balotelli took to social media to fuel the debate over whether Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi stole the show during Barcelona‘s Champions League semi-final first leg with Liverpool with two goals – one a stunning freekick from distance.

“For the good of football, please don’t compare [Messi] with the No. 7 of Juventus,” the Marseille striker posted on Instagram alongside a photo of Messi on his TV.

Meanwhile, Gary Lineker has refused to apologise to Liverpool fans for his “cringe” reaction to Lionel Messi’s latest Champions League heroics.

The Barcelona captain scored twice as his side took a 3-0 lead in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

Messi’s second goal, his 600th for the club, was a stunning free-kick from fully 35 yards and sent fans inside the Nou Camp wild.

Lineker, a former Barca striker was fronting BT Sport’s coverage, alongside Rio Ferdinand and Luis Garcia.

The Match of the Day host was seen jumping for joy with ex-Manchester United skipper Ferdinand after Messi’s sumptuous effort.

But Lineker, who also played for Liverpool’s fierce rivals Everton, issued a response on social media.

“Seem to have upset a few Liverpool fans by celebrating greatness last night,” Lineker tweeted.

“Admittedly it was a bit cringe, but as a former player who loves Barcelona I make no apologies for dancing to the diminutive Dios.”

Lineker had earlier branded Messi the greatest player of all time after his latest dazzling display.

Reflecting on the goal, he posted: “WOW! Just Wow. Messi scores his 600th goal for Barcelona with as good a freekick as you’ll ever see. The little genius defies logic.”

Luis Suarez opened the scoring for Barcelona against his former club as he latched onto a fine pass from Jordi Alba.

Messi then added a second from close range before his incredible free-kick appeared to take the tie away from Liverpool.