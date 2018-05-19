Nice striker Mario Balotelli has been selected for three friendlies against Saudi Arabia, France and the Netherlands by new Italy coach Roberto Mancini.

The 27-year-old former Liverpool and Manchester City forward has scored 13 goals in 33 appearances for the ‘Azzurri’ but has not made the Italy squad since their humiliating first-round exit from the 2014 World Cup.

Balotelli was last called up by then-coach Antonio Conte in November 2014 but did not play because of injury.

He has resurrected his career since joining Nice in 2016 after less successful spells with AC Milan and Liverpool.

Mancini was appointed on May 15, six months after Gian Piero Ventura was sacked following Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Mancini coached Balotelli at Inter Milan and Manchester City and takes charge of his first game against the Saudis in St Gallen in Switzerland on May 28.

The Italians will play further friendlies against France in Nice on June 1 and the Netherlands, who also failed to reach the World Cup, three days later in Turin.