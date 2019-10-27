<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mario Balotelli kicked a camera in frustration at being substituted against Genoa on Saturday and the furious owner of it has now said he will make Brescia pay for it.

The incident took place in the second half of Genoa’s 3-1 win at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris when Balotelli was substituted for Alfredo Donnarumma after failing to make an impact on the game.

Professional photographer Massimo Lovati had left the camera on a tripod next to the pitch, as he always does, when the eccentric striker kicked the camera in anger.

The photographer took to Instagram after the match to explain what had happened and unleashed a furious rant towards the former Manchester City and Liverpool striker.

‘When Mr Balotelli was called back to the bench, he used the camera like a football and kicked it against the advertising boards. The ballboy who saw it happen immediately called me to explain’, said Lovati.