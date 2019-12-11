<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford reportedly made contact in the past with Barcelona despite his obvious loyalties to his boyhood club.

The sensational academy product has taken his game to the next level in recent fixtures as he singlehandedly destroyed Tottenham and was central in the emphatic win over Manchester City.

Rashford has always been a bright star amongst the prospects of talent in European football but now he’s turning that potential into genuine ability.

Perhaps that’s why interest from Spain first came around, particularly with Luis Suarez not getting any younger.

United fans have never truly felt threatened that one of their own would leave them but it’s not something that can be completely ruled out either.

According to FourFourTwo, Barcelona wanted Rashford as they felt he could play across their front three and so his family did speak to the club in spring despite the Catalans knowing they can’t afford him.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in charge, it’s even less likely the talented Englishman will be allowed to leave so there’s no real fear over his future.

However, interest from Spain was always thought to be silly rumours and not true interest so it’s interesting to see confirmation.