England striker Marcus Rashford says the use of video assistant referees must improve during the World Cup.

England had two appeals for penalties rejected after captain Harry Kane appeared to be pulled down in their opening 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday.

Rashford, a 68th-minute substitute, said: “There are certainly some decisions where they have to at least check to see if it is a penalty or not.

“It does need improving and I think it will improve over time.”

He added: “The idea of bringing VAR into the game is spot on but there is something to improve on.”

BBC reports both incidents, which took place at corners, were checked by the video assistant referee.

France, Sweden, and Peru have been awarded penalties at this World Cup after the video assistant referee prompted the referee to review footage.

Kane scored twice, including a stoppage-time header, as England went second in Group G behind Belgium on goal difference.

England had 61% of possession and had 18 shots but missed several clear chances.

Rashford added: “We created a lot of good chances and the final bit was just missing in the first half, but the performance was as we had planned and to get through the game is good for us.

“If we are creating that many chances – and who is to say we won’t do that again? – we want to be as clinical as possible.

“But we do have to improve that if we are going to win the tournament.”

England face Panama in Nizhny Novgorod at 13:00 BST on Sunday.

Kane, 24, has scored in each of his past four games – his longest consecutive goalscoring run for England.

He has now scored 15 goals in 25 appearances. The last player to score more in their first 25 games was Gary Lineker with 20.

Rashford said of Kane: “He has been a brilliant leader for us leading up to the tournament and starting the tournament.

“He leads by example, he is a top forward and his career is only going to go up and up. He is very young and he will keep improving, so who knows how good he could get?