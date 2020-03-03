<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United star Marcus Rashford wants trophies, not goalscoring records.

The England attacker is one of the Red Devils players who have a chance of beating Wayne Rooney’s goals record for the club.

Rashford has been with United all his career and seems like he could stay with the team throughout his prime.

While he wants to be a United legend, he wants trophies more than individual honors.

Asked by FourFourTwo about the Rooney record, Rashford said: “I don’t pay too much attention to that.

“If you’re playing your best football, then, whatever happens, happens.





“If I was to get that record but we go into the next decade with no trophies, that’s not going to be the greatest feeling for me.

“If I don’t get the record but we get lots of trophies and something to look back on, that’s the most important thing.”

Asked if he wanted to become a legend, Rashford added: “That’s always the aim.

“You grow up around so many people who have that United legend status that it becomes part of your dream.

“When you dream of playing for Man United, you don’t only dream of making your debut; you dream of being like [David] Beckham, [Paul] Scholes and [Ryan] Giggs.

“It’s part of the dream as an academy lad.”