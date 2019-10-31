<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Marcus Rashford stunner against Chelsea secured a quarterfinal berth for Manchester United in the Football League Cup on Wednesday at the Old Trafford as the host came from behind to wrap up the game.

Rashford put Manchester United ahead in the 25th minute via a penalty and Michy Batshuayi leveled up for the host in the second half and it was Rashford astonishing free-kick that settled the scores as Manchester United booked their ticket to the quarterfinals.

Chelsea had much of the ball possession compared to Manchester United but it was not enough for them to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.