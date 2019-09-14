<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United Marcus Rashford has revealed why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a better coach than Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese tactician was relieved of his duties as Red Devils manager in December 2018 with the baton passed to Norwegian but the club legend is now in the process of rebuilding again after seeing a honeymoon period at Old Trafford come to an end.

The 21-year-old England international has become a central figure in the United first team since Solskjaer took over as manager and has already scored twice in the Premier League this season as Rashford struggled to find his best form consistently under Mourinho.

Rashford believes the United legend can be a success because he, unlike his predecessor, knows what it is like to be a player and the demands associated with such standing at United as he told BBC Sport.

“He’s [Solskjaer] very different but that’s expected because he’s played,’

“Off the pitch, he understands the players a bit more.

“I don’t think it was a problem for him [Mourinho] because he’s obviously a top manager and he has his way of reading people but for me, when a manager has played they have lived the lifestyle and might be a bit more understanding.’

United have made an inconsistent start to the season, hammering Chelsea 4-0 on the opening weekend but going winless in the three games since. Solskjaer is already under pressure for results, but Rashford has faith in the Norwegian succeeding, not just this season, but long into the future.

“Everyone’s confident in the manager, for one, and we may not be doing what he’s telling us to perfection yet but the initial response to his tactics, his training has been phenomenal,’

Rashford continued. “For me, his plan, it’s not just a plan for just this season or just the next game, it’s a plan for years.

“I think he needs to be backed in the position that we’re in now. We don’t need this rotation of managers because you never settle.’

Manchester United welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday at 3 pm with the Foxes looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.