Marcus Rashford has insisted that Manchester United are moving in the right direction under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the club’s 2-1 win over Chelsea in the EFL Cup.

The Englishman scored an impressive brace, including a truly outstanding free kick from distance, to hand United their second win over Chelsea this season and send Solskjaer’s men into the quarter-finals.

Following a 1-1 draw with Liverpool, United have won three away games in a row, claiming victories over Partizan, Norwich City and now Frank Lampard’s side.

Speaking after the game, Rashford told The Independent: “We’ve been in a tough place. We’re still getting through that phase.

“The only way to get through it is to fight through it and win because they’re the things which keep everyone happy. When you’ve won, you wake up with a good feeling. The main focus was on improvement and development.

“We’re definitely going places, from pre-season we did a lot of good work. The start of the season wasn’t what we expected but we’ve got to get through it.”

Prior to the October international break, United had not won an away game since March and were being tipped by some to face relegation.