<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona have reportedly pinpointed Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane as two potential targets as the club looks to locate a replacement for Luis Suarez next summer.

Rashford, who scored his 50th goal for Manchester United against Norwich City on Sunday, has been linked with Barcelona ever since initially bursting onto the scene over the 2015-16 campaign.compete for titles

Kane, on the other hand, has been linked with a move away amid Tottenham Hotspur’s poor start to the season, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side currently 11th in the Premier League table.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have identified the pair as two potential replacements for Suarez, who turns 33 in January.

However, it is claimed that the England duo are not Barcelona’s primary targets up front, with Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe serving as the club’s main focus ahead of next summer.