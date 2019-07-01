Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is “a special, special player”, says Phil Neville, with the England international capable of being mentioned “in the same breath as Kylian Mbappe”.

Marcus Rashford has committed his long-term future to Manchester United after agreeing on a new four-year contract with the option for a further year on Monday.

The 21-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire in 2020 and the England striker had attracted interest from across Europe.

However, United have reportedly committed to a bumper deal worth £250,000 ($317,000) a week to ensure that Rashford remains at Old Trafford.

“Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven. This club has shaped me, both as a player and as a person, so it is such a privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt,” said Rashford in a club statement.

