While many Everton fans are hailing Moise Kean as the new Romelu Lukaku, Marco Silva is threading that comparison lightly and hoping fans can just appreciate the teenage for who he is.

“You have to be calm and don’t start making these comparisons,” said the Blues boss. “Moise Kean is Moise Kean and Lukaku is Lukaku. Cenk is Cenk, Dominic is Dominic and Richarlison is Richarlison.”

The 19-year-old brought life back to Goodison Park last Saturday when he entered the game as a substitute versus Watford.

Kean, 19, is pushing to make his first start at Aston Villa and Silva says he is ready after undergoing an intensive fitness programme.

“If you’re asking me if he’s fit to play 90 minutes, then I don’t see reasons why not,” said Silva.

The teenager cost £27m to Juventus but has a huge upside which is why fans are eager to see what the Italian international can do.

Last season at Juventus, in 18 Serie A appearances, Kean found the back of the net seven times.

“The comparisons are not fair on him,” added Silva. “He’s 19 years old and it’s unfair to put this pressure on him.”

However, he sent him a challenge:

“Now it’s up to him to keep working hard and do the things I expect from him and our fans expect from him.”

With a win at Aston Villa, Everton can go top of the league for the first time in 12 years.