Argentina hero Marcos Rojo has stated that he had the premonition he would score against Nigeria in Tuesday’s crucial Group D Russia 2018 World Cup clash in Saint Petersburg.

Rojo stabbed home a cross with four minutes remaining to send his side to the round of 16.

Recalling what transpired before the game against Nigeria, Rojo said: “It was after the Croatia game. We were talking in the room with Ever (Banega) and Ota (Nicolas Otamendi) and I said to them I felt a goal was coming… And it came, and we had a good laugh on the pitch.

“I felt Gabi [Gabriel Mercado] might cross it, so when I saw the gap I just got in there.

“As soon as I hit it I knew it was going in.”

The Manchester United defender dedicated his goal to his family and the Argentine fans.

“This goal’s for my family who are here and back there, in Argentina. It’s also for the people who were here,” he added. Everyone deserves it and we’re happy for them.”

And ahead of their round of 16 clash against France, he said: “The World Cup starts for us now. We have to keep giving it all we’ve got, now more than ever.”