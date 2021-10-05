Marcos Rojo sent off for Boca Juniors after two yellows in two minutes

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo was given his marching orders for Boca Juniors against River Plate.

The veteran defender, who can play centre-back and left-back, received two yellow cards in two minutes during an intense game between the two historic South American rivals.

Rojo got his marching orders in the 16th minute of the game, with his indiscipline costing his team the game.

River went on to win the clash 2-1, despite Boca’s best efforts to at least escape with a draw.

The game between the two giants was the first Superclasico to take place in front of fans in the stadium since 2019.