World Cup winner, Marcos Cafu, insisted PSG star Neymar is a superior talent to Barcelona captain Leo Messi.

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu is working on a deal to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp this summer.

And Cafu says: “In terms of quality, there is no player that beats Neymar, not Messi himself, of whom I am a huge fan.

“He is a player called to make a difference in Brazilian football.”





However, Cafu also warns Neymar needs to improve his attitude to reach his potential.

He continued: “Neymar must assume that responsibility.

“He does not have the profile of a leader. Like it or not, with him on the field eight opponents will have their backs to each other. He is a reference, he opens spaces and scores extraterrestrial goals.”