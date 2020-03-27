World Cup winner, Marcos Cafu, insisted PSG star Neymar is a superior talent to Barcelona captain Leo Messi.
Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu is working on a deal to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp this summer.
And Cafu says: “In terms of quality, there is no player that beats Neymar, not Messi himself, of whom I am a huge fan.
“He is a player called to make a difference in Brazilian football.”
However, Cafu also warns Neymar needs to improve his attitude to reach his potential.
He continued: “Neymar must assume that responsibility.
“He does not have the profile of a leader. Like it or not, with him on the field eight opponents will have their backs to each other. He is a reference, he opens spaces and scores extraterrestrial goals.”